Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 189.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

