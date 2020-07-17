Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,289,523 shares in the company, valued at $86,153,031.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,789 shares of company stock worth $6,262,013. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

