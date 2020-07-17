Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 668 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 172.84 and a beta of 1.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

