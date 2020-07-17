Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 224,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 78,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

AY stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Yield Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

