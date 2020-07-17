Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,355 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

