CNFinance (CNF) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

CNFinance (NYSE: CNF) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CNFinance to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance’s competitors have a beta of -0.79, indicating that their average share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million $77.36 million 3.47 CNFinance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.36 million 9.29

CNFinance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CNFinance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance Competitors 417 1216 1248 70 2.33

CNFinance currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.35%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 21.26%. Given CNFinance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46% CNFinance Competitors -3.18% -12.06% 1.16%

Summary

CNFinance beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

