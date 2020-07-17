CNB Bank Sells 535 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 79,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average is $302.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.