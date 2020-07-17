CNB Bank Has $5.91 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,707.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,222.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.23 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,779.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

