CNB Bank Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

AAPL stock opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.