CMS Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

CMS stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

