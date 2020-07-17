CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.52) on Wednesday. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 153 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.50 ($3.97). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.92. The firm has a market cap of $833.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($23,135.61).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

