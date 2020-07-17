Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NET. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NET opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $354,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $2,120,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,712,574 shares of company stock valued at $472,460,083 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $360,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $244,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cloudflare by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

