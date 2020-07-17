Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 166.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,285,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 658,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 441.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 626,696 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cloudera Inc has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $1,078,561.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

