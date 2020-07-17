Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.