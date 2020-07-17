Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,705.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 568,554 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

