Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 203.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $10.68 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

