Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

