Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $627,000 Position in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of County Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. County Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $129.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.88.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

County Bancorp Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

