Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 146,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

