Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $339,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $30.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.