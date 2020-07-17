Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,369 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

