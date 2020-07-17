Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,609 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 62,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $239,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 107,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

