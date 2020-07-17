Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.