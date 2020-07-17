Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $654,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 251,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,859,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 903,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 90,782 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV opened at $10.42 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.