Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $649,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,383,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,814,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,229.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 184,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

