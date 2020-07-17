Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PG&E by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

