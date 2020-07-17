Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

