Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

