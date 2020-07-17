Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,888 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NYSE:WPM opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

