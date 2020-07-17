Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $308.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

