Cleveland Research Upgrades Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to “Buy”

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. UBS Group cut their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95,274 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

