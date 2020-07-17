CL King Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Neutral

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $24,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 575,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

