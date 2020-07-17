Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($22.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,630 ($20.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,649.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
