Citigroup Increases Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $51.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Yeti from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $43.95 on Friday. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, Director Mary Lou Kelley acquired 1,720 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $81,317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yeti by 35.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yeti by 71.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 677,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the first quarter worth $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Yeti during the first quarter worth $11,410,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

