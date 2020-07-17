Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,970,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

C stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.