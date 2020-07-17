Citigroup Downgrades Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Neutral

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CL King began coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $6.62 on Friday. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $936.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 17.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

