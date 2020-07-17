Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Ruhnn stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Ruhnn has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $312.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ruhnn in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ruhnn in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruhnn in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ruhnn in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

