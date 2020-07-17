Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

