Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.