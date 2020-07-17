Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.1% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

