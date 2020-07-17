Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $4,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

