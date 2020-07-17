CIBC Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Outperformer

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE CS opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.