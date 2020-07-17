CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) versus Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Critical Analysis

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Healthcare Trust Of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust Of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Healthcare Trust Of America has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Healthcare Trust Of America and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust Of America 0 4 7 0 2.64 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 0 2 2 0 2.50

Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus price target of $30.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 38.74%. Given CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is more favorable than Healthcare Trust Of America.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust Of America and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust Of America 4.88% 1.71% 0.87% CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW -7.15% 12.02% 1.78%

Dividends

Healthcare Trust Of America pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Healthcare Trust Of America pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust Of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust Of America and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust Of America $692.04 million 8.16 $30.15 million $1.64 15.76 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW $1.36 billion 1.31 $413.55 million $2.25 4.12

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust Of America. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust Of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW beats Healthcare Trust Of America on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the S&P 500 and US REIT indices.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

