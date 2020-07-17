CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

CIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.93. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 56,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

