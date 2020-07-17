Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Research Coverage Started at Cleveland Research

Analysts at Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE CHWY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $3,432,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,139 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,008 shares of company stock worth $47,345,441 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.