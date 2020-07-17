Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

