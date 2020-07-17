Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lowered by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 269,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.79. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

