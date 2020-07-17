Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. Sells 1,200 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $126,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $104.88 on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Get Chase alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 26.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.