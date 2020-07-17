Charles Woodburn Acquires 32 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 473 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($186.27).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 477.30 ($5.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 497.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 549.71. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28).

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 695 ($8.55) to GBX 675 ($8.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($6.89) to GBX 514 ($6.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 636.25 ($7.83).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

