Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Cfra dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

